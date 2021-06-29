Sheikh Mohammed also launched the UAE Growth Lab initiative established in collaboration with four leading universities…reports Asian Lite News

The vision, proactive strategy and committed efforts of the UAE’s federal and local teams have enabled the UAE economy to be progressive, resilient and stable, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

His remarks came as he reviewed the plans and programmes of the Ministry of Economy in the presence of other rulers.

The Economy maintains a high level of preparedness to deal with any kind of crises and challenges, he added.

Sheikh Mohammed also launched several initiatives of the Ministry of Economy that together represent a new development roadmap for the UAE and an innovative growth-oriented economic model in line with the vision for the UAE’s future.

“Today, we launched a number of economic initiatives – an accelerator for family-owned businesses that supports them in accessing new markets; an economic research institute established in collaboration with leading universities (UAE Growth Lab); and a global investment conference (Investopia) to be held in March 2022 that will discuss strategies to leverage the opportunities created by the new economy,” he said.

“We have also launched an entrepreneurial academy (Skill-Up Academy) and a new platform to support the growth of startups (Scale-Up Platform), in addition to a web portal (Grow in UAE) to provide comprehensive information about policies and investment opportunities in the UAE. Furthermore, we have launched a new national agenda to attract talent to the UAE,” he added.

ALSO READ: India issues notice to UAE in Kerala gold smuggling case

Sheikh Mohammed also launched the UAE Growth Lab initiative established in collaboration with four leading universities – UAE University, Zayed University, American University of Sharjah, and New York University Abu Dhabi.

The Lab is designed to be a leading research institute that utilises data and advanced economic models to develop policies that can support the UAE’s competitiveness and leadership in the global economy, especially in trade, investment, SMEs, and fourth industrial revolution sectors.

The Skill-Up Academy, an initiative to promote entrepreneurship and the Scale-Up Platform, a new platform focused on supporting the growth of companies, was also launched on the occasion. The Skill-Up Academy seeks to develop the entrepreneurial skills of citizens and residents through educational initiatives and policies that also aim to promote diversification and the competitiveness of the local economy. The Scale-Up Platform supports the growth of small and medium sized companies with services and products designed to accelerate their expansion.

Sheikh Mohammed also announced the Investopia Investment Summit, a new conference to be held in March 2022, that aims to bring together major global investors to discuss opportunities in various sectors of the new economy.

Advertisements

