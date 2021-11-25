Sun Mark CEO Harmeeet Ahuja won the CEO of the Year in the category of Businesses with over £50 million turnover. The leading British FMCG company also won the Leadership Team of the Year award … reports Asian Lite News

London-headquartered British FMCG firm Sun Mark bagged two more prestigous awards. The Business Magazine 12th Annual Thames Valley, 250 Awards Ceremony was held in the prestigious setting of East Hampstead Park. Sun Mark Ltd was nominated in the top three awards categories on the night.



Sun Mark CEO Mr Harmeet ‘Sunny’ Ahuja

Sun Mark won two of the three top awards. Harmeet won the CEO of the Year in the category of Businesses with over £50 million turnover. Sun Mark also won the Leadership Team of the Year award.

Sun Mark is the only British company to have won an unprecedented five consecutive Queens Awards for Enterprise in Exports, exporting the best of British food and drink products to over 130 countries, including its own brands. Sun Mark was represented by its CEO Mr Harmeet “Sunny” Ahuja.



“The award was recognition of the success and hard work of the entire Sun Mark team, who have developed the company from strength to strength and made it synonymous with the Best of British internationally for the Food and Drinks sector,” said Harmeet Ahuja. “I am truly proud to have received the prestigious accolade of the CEO of the Year”.



“We tried to adapt as quickly as possible to the changing environment. Our experience of Covid-19 didn’t begin with the first UK lockdown: we started to see it when business in China was cancelled. For us, it was a question of asking how we can best carry on because everything is not okay. It became so much more about planning and forecasting. We were constantly changing our plans; for example, some product routes became pointless during the pandemic. We had to think harder about what we do so we continue to be the best we can be.”



The Judges commented “The winner ( Harmeet) has helped grow his family business from a relatively small FMCG distribution business to one which now has a presence in over 110 countries and is flying the flag for the best of Britain. Through his leadership, the company has achieved an impressive £130m turnover and most recently secured a management backed investment to take the business to its next phase of growth.”



Hosting the awards ceremony, Richard Thompson, Managing Director of Black Ox, publisher of awards organiser The Business Magazine, commented. “This is one of the most important regions in the UK in terms of contribution to the economy. It has proved resilient in the past 18 months as businesses were forced to adapt almost overnight to new working practices, including limited contact with colleagues and clients alike.



With the 250 businesses in the listing employing over 100,000 people with combined sales of £26 billion, the competition was not only tough, but the stellar cast of leaders made the selection of winners all the more difficult.

