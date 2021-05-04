More than 20 people killed in clashes in last 24 hours in Afghanistan…reports Asian Lite News

The Taliban has conducted 141 attacks in Afghanistan over the last 24 hours, mostly in Uruzgan, Zabul, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces, sources said.



Information obtained by TOLO News shows that at least 20 people were killed in the attacks.



Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry said that more than 100 Taliban fighters were also killed in the last 24 hours.



The militant group has however, rejected the figure.



Data collected by TOLO News revealed that in the last 30 days, 438 members of Afghan forces and civilians were killed and more than 500 others were injured.

The data shows that 190 bombings, targeted attacks and offensives took place in the last month.



The figures come as US forces started their withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1.



The Defence Ministry said that Camp Antonik in the Washir district in the southern province of Helmand was officially handed over to the Afghan National Army’s 215 Maiwand Corp on Sunday.



The Ministry said the camp will be used as a base for Afghan special forces.

With US President Joe Biden extending the deadline for withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the security in the national capital was ramped up on Saturday as the city prepared for reaction from the insurgent Taliban, according to reports.

The US troops are still present in Afghanistan after Biden ordered extension of withdrawal deadline beyond May 1 which was agreed in by the Donald Trump administration.

According to media reports, an increased military presence and security at checkpoints were visible in the Afghan capital, and a security source said the city had been placed on “high alert”. Military patrols and security were being increased in main cities around the country.

Last week, five soldiers and eight militants were killed when fighting erupted in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province, a local source confirmed on Sunday.



The clashes broke out when armed militants stormed an Afghan Regional Army’s checkpoint in surrounding areas of restive Wardoj district at midnight, Abdul Raziq from the Afghan national army’s 217 Pamir Corps told the Xinhua news agency.

