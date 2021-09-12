Taliban has denied the news and has said that Azizi was killed during a conflict with them….reports Asian Lite News

Rohullah Azizi, brother of Afghanistan’s former Vice President Amrullah Saleh and one of the leaders of the resistance front in Panjshir, was killed by the Taliban in Karukh district of the province.



His relatives have confirmed the news and added that Azizi’s body was not given to them, Khaama News reported.



Taliban has denied the news and has said that Azizi was killed during a conflict with them.



This is the second family member of the resistance front’s leaders who lost their lives in Panjshir province.



Earlier, Commander Abdul Wodood, the nephew of slain guerrilla leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, was killed along with the spokesperson of the front Fahim Dashti.

Taliban has denied killing both and had added that they died in the intra-resistance front fight.



Panjshir province in the northeast of Kabul was the last holdout which was captured by the Taliban last week but fighting is still going on in some parts.



Officials in the resistance front claim to have taken some areas back from the Taliban but the latter has not commented on the issue yet.

