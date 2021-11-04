Parwana Malik, nine, is being sold by her parents to a stranger who the youngster describes as an ‘old man’ due to his white beard and eyebrows….reports Asian Lite News

An Afghan father who has been forced to sell his nine-year-old daughter to a 55-year-old man as a child bride so he can buy food has pleaded for his child’s new husband not to beat her, Daily Mail reported.



Parwana Malik, nine, is being sold by her parents to a stranger who the youngster describes as an ‘old man’ due to his white beard and eyebrows.



On the day Parwana was taken away by her 55-year-old buyer, Qorban, her weeping father, Abdul Malik, pleaded for him to not hurt his child, reports CNN.



Abdul, who is ‘broken’ with guilt, broke down in tears as he told Qorban: “This is your bride. Please take care of her. You are responsible now, please don’t beat her.”



Parwana’s family said they had no choice, and are among scores of destitute families who being forced to sell their young daughters into marriage to survive, as Afghanistan plunges further into a humanitarian crisis, the report said.

One girl, aged 10, spends her days crying as she waits for the day she is sold to a 70-year-old man to help her family pay off their debts.



Another nine-member family is preparing to sell their four-year-old and nine-year-old daughters to have enough money for food, the report said.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, millions of Afghans have been internally displaced, and thousands have left the country giving rise to a growing humanitarian crisis.

Scores of local families have left their homes and livestock behind in Daikondi, Panjshir, Helmand, and other provinces due to the uncertain and chaotic economic and political situation, reported Khaama Press.

The regime change has severely affected the private sector as a large majority of local enterprises and international organizations remain closed since the Taliban’s takeover.

This translates that the country is in a dire economic situation with no international support and connectivity, resulting in an extremely difficult situation for ordinary people.

Similarly, the public sector has been partially paralyzed due to the absence of trade and regional connectivity. Afghan traders face unnecessary delays in reaching agriculture products to the regional markets due to several reasons.

Likewise, importing basic necessity and food items have become challenging resulting in increased prices during these difficult times, reported Khaama Press.

Afghanistan’s fragile and donation-based economy has already collapsed since the international community ceased sending funds, and the new regime has yet to gain international recognition and support.

