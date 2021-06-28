A Golden Visa enables foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland…..reports Asian Lite News

Two Ayurveda doctors, who are originally from India’s Kerela state and now based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have received the Gulf nation’s coveted Golden Visa, according to a media report on Saturday.

They are issued for five or 10 years and are renewed automatically.

Both Shyam Vishwanathan Pillai and Jasna Jamal were granted the Golden Visas by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

Vishwanathan, CEO of Vaidyashala at the Burjeel Day Surgery Centre in Abu Dhabi, received it under the medical professionals and doctors category on June 17.

“My sincere gratitude to the rulers and policymakers of UAE for the kind support to Ayurveda and Ayurveda practitioners,” said Shyam, from Kollam.

“I truly appreciate their vision in integrating the Ayurveda for the wellbeing of UAE residents and at the same time keeping in place strong measures to ensure the quality delivery of Ayurveda practice,” he added. Shyam came to Dubai in 2002.

A resident of Al Mamzar in Dubai, Jamal, from Thrissur, was given the Golden Visa on June 24. She moved to the UAE 12 years ago soon after getting married.

With over 16 years of experience in Ayurveda, Jamal established her own Ayurveda clinic in Al Mamzar.

