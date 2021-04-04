The UAE Ministry of Economy has adopted strategies to protect consumer rights ahead of the holy month of Ramadan 2021…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE Ministry of Economy announced on Sunday that price hike will not be allowed during the month of Ramadan.

The Ministry plans 420 inspection visits to outlets and markets nationwide before, during and after Ramadan, which is likely to begin on April 13 depending on the moon sighting.

The Ministry of Economy (MoE) has organized a media briefing on consumer protection measures in the UAE, especially the preparations and efforts that have been made ahead of the holy month of Ramadan 2021.

The media briefing covered a number of measures and preparations made by the Ministry and its strategic partners to ensure best practices for consumer protection throughout the year in general, and in Ramadan in particular.

The new Consumer Protection Law, No. 15 of 2020, which was issued last year further strengthened the UAE’s consumer protection landscape by ensuring the quality of products and service provided to the consumer.

These measures ensure the correct pricing of goods and preserve the health and safety of the consumer when purchasing the goods or upon receiving and using them. Furthermore, they encourage proper consumption patterns, as well as the adoption of the ideal regulatory and supervisory standards in the markets to ensure their stability and prosperity, establish a balanced relationship between merchants and consumers across various markets of the country including smart trade and online shopping platforms. Besides, they provide mechanisms dedicated to protecting consumers in unprecedented and emergency circumstances.

During the session, Marwan AlSboosi, Director of the Competition and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy, reviewed a number of initiatives that the Ministry is working to implement in cooperation with its partners from various federal and local authorities and the cooperative and private sectors in all the emirates. These are designed to enable sound business practices, consumer protection and raise the consumer awareness in the country.

AlSboosi explained that the Ministry of Economy, represented by the Competition and Consumer Protection Department, held approximately 29 meetings since the beginning of 2021 until now, targeting traders of rice, flour, sugar, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products and juices and the like. These meetings were aimed at raising the level of communication and coordination with all suppliers and traders; exchanging information on markets that are exporting to the country; and reviewing their plans to ensure the availability of goods and meet the needs of the markets.

The discussions focused on preparations for Ramadan, ensuring stability of prices and preventing any unjustified price hikes. During the meetings, suppliers confirmed their commitment to addressing the needs of the local markets in terms of commodities and product requirements and taking the necessary measures to avoid any shortage of basic commodities throughout the year, especially during the Ramadan season.

He underlined that the relations between the Ministry and the suppliers of goods or sales outlets are long-term partnerships supported by mutual efforts for coordination and cooperation in a way that serves the interests of both parties. It helps maintain the availability of goods and ensure market stability and thus contributes to the balance of the national economy and serves the country’s strategic economic objectives.

