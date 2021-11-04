Hundreds of students from public and private schools and trainees from the Dubai Police Academy, as well a number of senior citizens took part in the celebration at the Expo 2020 Dubai venue…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday hoisted the UAE flag at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

UAE Celebrates Flag Day

The flag hoisting ceremony was held to mark UAE Flag Day, observed on 3rd November of every year. The UAE Flag Day marks the anniversary of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s assumption of office as the President of the country.

Hundreds of students from public and private schools and trainees from the Dubai Police Academy, as well a number of senior citizens took part in the celebration at the Expo 2020 Dubai venue to express their allegiance and love for their homeland.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed said, “We have chosen to celebrate UAE Flag Day at a place that brings the world together to achieve the goal of creating a better future for humanity. On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to realising the values on which the Union was founded and building bridges of cooperation with nations across the world to shape a better future for the planet.”

The UAE Flag has been a witness to 50 years of achievements and a comprehensive development process initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, His Highness said. These ideals have continued to inspire the UAE’s progress under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates. The UAE flag will continue to be a symbol of the determination of UAE citizens to lead, excel, and create solid foundations for the future, His Highness added.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that the UAE Flag Day celebrations are taking place at a time when the country is poised to enter a new phase of growth and success after its remarkable recovery from the global pandemic that proved its resilience and ability to overcome any challenge.

At the end of the ceremony, His Highness stressed the importance of honouring the UAE Flag and instilling the values of loyalty among younger generations at an early stage.

