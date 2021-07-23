The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority stated that passenger restrictions from countries, including India, Pakistan, South Africa and Indonesia, will remain, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

The UAE government on Thursday announced allowing the entry of a new category of travellers from 16 countries where passenger entry will remain suspended.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s international participants, exhibitors and personnel sponsored by the event’s organisers are allowed to enter the UAE from the countries in question, the Khaleej Times reported citing the latest safety circular issued by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

However, the flight and passenger restrictions from countries, including India, Pakistan, South Africa and Indonesia, will remain, according to the GCAA circular.

The list also includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Zambia.

According to the GCAA circular, the categories of passengers exempted from the restrictions are citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives; diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including the administrative workers; official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval; UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit; Expo 2020 international participants, Expo 2020 exhibitors and personnel sponsored by Expo 2020 organiser.

Crews of cargo flights and transit flights of foreign companies; businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones; and Heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned; employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, are also exempted.

Tickets for the for the world’s biggest cultural gathering are available now at www.expo2020dubai.com and through more than 2,500 authorised ticket resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

Among the plethora of reasons to book a Season Pass for the Expo is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the historic, invite-only Opening Ceremony.

All UAE residents aged 18 and above who purchase an Expo 2020 Season Pass or Family Package before 14th August will be entered into a draw for the chance to win a prized place for themselves and a guest at the star-studded Opening Ceremony on 30th September 2021.

Fifty lucky winners will be announced first week of September 2021 via Expo 2020 Dubai’s social-media channels, followed by a personal invitation to attend the ceremony, according to a press release issued by the organisers on Sunday.

The Opening Ceremony will feature stunning visuals and world-class acts, and will take place at Al Wasl Plaza, an architectural marvel featuring world’s largest 360-degree projection surface.

The ceremony draws inspiration directly from Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and its three subthemes, joining humanity’s journey of Opportunity, rising to the highest heights of Mobility and exploring the spectrum of Sustainability.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s stellar global entertainment line-up includes – so far – Oscar-winning AR Rahman’s pioneering women’s ensemble the Firdaus Orchestra; Bollywood sensation Sonam Kapoor; celebrated Emirati singer Ahlam; the famously slick Russian Bolshoi; and the compelling Expo Beats programme – a monthly music festival.

Sports fans will have the opportunity to witness the world’s largest Brazilian jiu-jitsu lesson, get to grips with exciting football-based sport teqball, meet their sporting heroes, and sign up to one of the many complimentary runs, fitness activities and wellness events.

With up to 60 live events a day – including film nights, poetry readings, art activations, musical concerts, cultural tours, parades and interactive journeys for all ages – as well as more than 200 food and beverage options, the site will be alive with sounds, rhythms and flavours from across the globe.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Season Passes, Family Packages and Multi-Day Passes will ensure visitors make the most of everything the world’s biggest cultural gathering has to offer.

Children under the age of 18 and students holding a valid student ID from any academic institution in the world will be given free entry; complimentary tickets will be available for people of determination, with their companion receiving a 50 percent discount; and visitors ages 60 years and above can also enter for free.

