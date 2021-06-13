The Week, organised by Seatrade Maritime, part of Informa Markets, aims to connect maritime markets in the Middle East by bringing together ship owners…reports Asian Lite News

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced that the UAE Maritime Week, with its flagship event, Seatrade Maritime Middle East, will be held at Dubai Exhibition Centre as part of Expo 2020 Dubai, from 12th-16th December 2021.

The Week, organised by Seatrade Maritime, part of Informa Markets, aims to connect maritime markets in the Middle East by bringing together ship owners, industry suppliers and key decision-makers from the region on a common platform to discuss and plan the future of the maritime industry for five days.

To date, the week includes Seatrade Maritime Middle East; Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & Africa; Maritime Leaders Forum and Experience Maritime. A day will be dedicated to terminal operators and associated industries as part of the global TOC brand, also a part of Informa Markets.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The UAE has always been at the forefront of bolstering the maritime industry and ensuring the continued progress of the sector with the help of initiatives that guarantee resilience and success of organisations working under its umbrella. This was evident during the outbreak of the pandemic, when economies around the globe entered a phase of financial instability, while the UAE’s Government worked towards preserving normalcy through a series of directives aimed at stabilising and strengthening the nation’s economy and the financial well-being of organisations.”

He added, “Our ports and logistics operators have showcased grit and determination amid the crisis. In 2020, despite an unstable market, DP World recorded revenue growth of 11 percent. This year in Q1, they recorded a gross container volume increase of 10.2 percent year-on-year. Khalifa Port, Abu Dhabi Ports’ flagship deep-water facility achieved significant progress in the now operational South Quay and the Khalifa Port Logistics (KPL) development. This is testimony to the sector’s success despite unstable markets. Aiding this growth are events that will take place under the umbrella of the UAE Maritime Week that has year after year helped the industry find solutions to pressing concerns. Additionally, this year, what makes the event even more strategic is its placement during Expo 2020 Dubai, which undoubtedly will be a mega event as well as the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) elections, also scheduled to take place during this period.”

Chris Hayman, Chairman, Seatrade, stated, “We are thrilled that the UAE Maritime Week will be back this year. 2020 was challenging, yet our virtual edition saw great success. Before that, our last in-person event saw the attendance of 7000 plus attendees from over 80 countries. 63 percent of the visitors had direct purchasing authority. We are certain that as businesses are gradually recovering and getting back to normal, the 2021 edition will help the industry continue its upward progression. We are grateful to the wise leadership of the UAE for their constant support for the event and their efforts to boost the development of the maritime sector. “

Chris Morley, Event Director, Seatrade Maritime, noted, “In support of the UAE Ministry of Economy’s directive to promote SME’s and the government’s great vision for this sector, the event will act as an incubator for local SME’s and entrepreneurs.”

Over the years, the UAE Maritime Week has established itself as an epicentre for a variety of maritime activities, and a common platform for uniting the maritime industry. Attendees include influential names from key organisations like Abu Dhabi Ports, ADNOC, Al Masaood, Albawardy Damen, Allianz Marine, Bahri, and DP World.

