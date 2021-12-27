The Government of the United Arab Emirates announced a USD 2 million non-reimbursable grant to build capacity in the National Emergency Commission of Costa Rica to address flooding throughout the country…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, received the Head of State of the Republic of Costa Rica, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, in the UAE from December 5th to December 7th, 2021. Quesada was joined by a delegation of Costa Rican ministers and other high-level officials.

UAE provides $2 million grant to Costa Rica in flood response

During the bilateral meeting, the leaders announced the continuation of efforts to strengthen the Strategic Partnership to promote political dialogue, cooperation, trade, and investment, which will nurture bilateral relations in the years to come.

The leaders also discussed recent flooding in Costa Rica, which produced severe destruction in various areas, noting the importance of humanitarian aid and cooperation in assisting families in need as they confront challenges posed by climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In reflection of the UAE’s continued solidarity with the people of Costa Rica, the Government of the United Arab Emirates announced a USD 2 million non-reimbursable grant to build capacity in the National Emergency Commission of Costa Rica to address flooding throughout the country. This comes against the backdrop of two previous aid flights sent by the UAE to Costa Rica carrying critical medical supplies to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Commenting on the announcement, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stated: “The UAE stands ready to support Costa Rica by providing development assistance to build stronger and more resilient systems in responding to the devastating impact of climate change. As an extension of our humanitarian and developmental approach, which emphasizes the promotion of stability and prosperity, the UAE is honored to work with its international partners to support vulnerable communities in meeting their essential needs.”

ALSO READ: Int’l organisations hail establishment of NHRI in UAE

For his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica Rodolfo Solano Quirós stated: “Costa Rica is very grateful for this important cooperation between the UAE and Costa Rica as embodied in the UAE’s pledge to help mitigate the impact of the floods that hit a number of Costa Rican areas. This humanitarian assistance granted by the UAE will significantly contribute to alleviating challenges faced in rural areas while supporting vaccination campaigns.”

Advertisements

