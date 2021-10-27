UAE, Russia ink deal to boost space cooperation

The partnership will see the UAE Space Agency and Roscosmos collaborate on manned space missions…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE and Russia today signed an intergovernmental agreement pledging to promote the use of outer space for peaceful purposes and enhance cooperation between their space agencies in priority areas.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and the Chairwomen of the UAE Space Agency, and Dmitry Rogozin, Director-General of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), signed the Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes.

Signed during the 72nd International Astronautical Congress, the partnership will see the UAE Space Agency and Roscosmos collaborate on manned space missions; the use of spacecraft launch services; satellite communications; space biology and medicine; new space equipment and technologies; and legal regulation of space activities.

As part of the agreement, the UAE Space Agency and Roscosmos will cooperate in assisting international efforts aimed at solving scientific, technical and international legal challenges related to exploration and the use of outer space for peaceful purposes. It also aims to strengthen the legal order in space and further develop and harmonise international space law.

It sets out the framework for the UAE Space Agency and Roscosmos to implement joint space programs, conduct collaborative research, and exchange data, scientific and technical information. New projects could be associated with the design, manufacturing, testing, launching, controlling and maintenance of spacecraft and space systems or their components, as well as corresponding ground infrastructure.

