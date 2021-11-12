This was followed by unanimous endorsement by the Asia Pacific Group of nations during COP26, where nearly 200 countries have gathered to take concerted action to cap global greenhouse gas emissions and unite against climate change…reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has officially announced that the UAE will host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

The UNFCCC confirmation followed unanimous endorsement by the Asia Pacific Group of nations during COP26, where nearly 200 countries have gathered to take concerted action to cap global greenhouse gas emissions and unite against climate change.

In response, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “We are pleased and honored by the UNFCCC decision to select the United Arab Emirates to host the UN Climate Change Conference in 2023 and commit ourselves as a nation to supporting the entire international community in accelerating our combined efforts to overcome the very real threat of climate change.

“COP28 in 2023 will and must be a ‘solutions COP’ – and I am confident that the rich experience of this young, inclusive nation in advancing practical, viable and shareable solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges will again come to the fore as we host the world for the UN Climate Change Conference in two years’ time.

“The UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, announced earlier this year, shows our own unwavering commitment to promoting climate action. Further, through new investment commitments and partnerships, we are illustrating our determination to support the world in addressing climate change.

“We look forward to welcoming the world at COP28. The voice of every nation and stakeholder will be heard, ensuring that, together, we not only help mitigate the effects of global warming, but also unlock new opportunities to realize greater prosperity and a better life for future generations.”

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber,

A holistic approach for economic progress Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, said the decision to host COP28 in the UAE is a direct result of the vision of its leadership and the commitment of its founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to sustainable development. He added that the decision is a direct reflection of the nation’s decades long commitment to progressive climate action.

ALSO READ: Giant Syrian refugee girl puppet symbol of hope at COP26

He said: ” We very much look forward to the opportunity of uniting the world in an effort to raise ambitions for climate action and to advance progress for humanity. COP 28 will be a crucial global stock-take, measuring how far we have come, and how far we still need to go, to fulfill the Paris Agreement. Our guiding principle for COP 28 will be inclusivity. We want to reflect the views and invite the contribution of both developed and developing countries, the public and private sectors, academics and civil society. The UAE adopts this approach, because we truly believe that partnership promotes progress.”

Highlighting the UAE focus on promoting an inclusive approach, Dr Al Jaber added: “In this spirit, everyone will have a seat at the table. Developed countries alongside developing nation, the public alongside the private sector, scientists alongside civil society and also. importantly the voices of youth. It is together that we will succeed.”

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “At COP28, we will address the planetary and economic aftermath of climate change as two sides of the same coin, exploring solutions that put us on a path towards limiting global warming to 1.5 C and are economically viable at the same time. We are keen to share our successful approach of turning challenges into opportunities to leave a healthier planet to our children.”

“We firmly believe in young people’s right to have a say in shaping their future, and are dedicated to supporting the highest levels of youth participation in delegations and formal proceedings at COP28.”

Advertisements

