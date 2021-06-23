The Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh has met UNESCO’s Stefania Giannini on the sidelines of the G20 education ministers’ meeting in Catania in Italy….reports Asian Lite News

Assistant director general for education of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has hailed Saudi Arabia for promptly switching over to online learning methods during the pandemic times.

The Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh has met UNESCO’s Stefania Giannini on the sidelines of the G20 education ministers’ meeting in Catania in Italy.

During the meeting, Giannini said the Kingdom has achieved great success in e-learning and distance education during the pandemic, the Arab News reported.

She praised the swiftness of the Saudi authorities in switching over to online learning without compromising on the quality of education.

The UNESCO official said the Kingdom’s success in introducing distance learning in a short time has propelled it into a leadership role in this field. Giannini said the Madarasti online learning platform introduced by the Kingdom is among the top four global models, the Arab News reported citing Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The fully interactive platform was developed as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down schools across the Kingdom. It is designed so that students can log in and attend their lessons digitally, interact with their teachers and track their progress, it was reported.

It provides students with virtual classes, homework assignments, and delivery tools and is used in conjunction with the iEN YouTube channel and the iEN national education portal, it was reported.

