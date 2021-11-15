“Nowadays, there are more walls in Europe than in the epoch of the Berlin Wall. But migration problems will not be solved with them,” Borrell told the France24 broadcaster…reports Asian Lite News.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview on Sunday that the migration crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border cannot be resolved with a wall.

Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have been urging the European Union to fund the construction of a wall at the Belarusian border as large groups of migrants have been gathering at the border with the EU in hope to cross over.

“Nowadays, there are more walls in Europe than in the epoch of the Berlin Wall. But migration problems will not be solved with them,” Borrell told the France24 broadcaster.

Within the past few weeks, thousands of migrants including women and children willing to enter the EU have arrived at the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland boosted border guard and deployed the military to the border region, accusing Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis. However, Belarus refuses all the allegations.

Meanwhile, Borrell announced on Sunday having discussed the humanitarian situation at the border between European Union and Belarus with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Makei had a phone conversation with the EU foreign policy chief, discussing “the difficult migration situation at the Belarus-EU border.”

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Makei had a phone conversation with the EU foreign policy chief, discussing "the difficult migration situation at the Belarus-EU border."



The current situation is unacceptable and must stop. People should not be used as weapons. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 14, 2021

“Spoke to #Belarus Foreign Minister Makei to raise the precarious humanitarian situation at the border with the EU. Peoples lives must be protected and humanitarian agencies allowed access. The current situation is unacceptable and must stop. People should not be used as weapons,” Borrell tweeted.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls. (ANI/Sputnik)

