A total of 34 experts from the WHO and China jointly conducted a 28-day research from January 14 to February 10 in Wuhan, China…reports Asian Lite News

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday released a report on the global tracing of Covid-19 origins, following a joint research with China on issues including the pathways of the virus and future investigation in different countries.



A total of 34 experts from the WHO and China jointly conducted a 28-day research from January 14 to February 10 in Wuhan, China, Xinhua news agency reported.



They made assessment of the likelihood of possible pathways.

I welcome the report on the #COVID19 origins, which advances our understanding of this virus in important ways. The report also raises questions that will need to be addressed by further studies. https://t.co/zqu9LsvU5v — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 30, 2021



According to the report, Covid-19 introduction through an intermediate host is “likely to very likely,” introduction through cold/food chain products is “possible,” and introduction through a laboratory incident is “extremely unlikely”.



China believes that the joint research will play a positive role in promoting global cooperation in Covid-19 origin tracing, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Also read:WHO warns against easing curbs too early



Advertisements

