Desmond Tutu, the world-famous South African Archbishop and also a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has passed away at the age of 90.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.

“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.

“We pray that Archbishop Tutu’s soul will rest in peace but that his spirit will stand sentry over the future of our nation.”

The well-known Archbishop, Tutu was well known for his cheerful demanour, while always donning his purple clerical robes.

He was ordained as a priest in 1960, he went on to serve as bishop of Lesotho from 1976-78, assistant bishop of Johannesburg and rector of a parish in Soweto. He became Bishop of Johannesburg in 1985, and was appointed the first black Archbishop of Cape Town, the BBC reported.

Archbishop Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to end the apartheid system.

When Nelson Mandela became the President in 1994, Archbishop Tutu was appointed to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up to investigate crimes committed by both whites and blacks during the apartheid era.

PM Modi’s message

Paying tributes to Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he was a guiding light for countless people globally and his emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered.

Lost a great man, says Dalai Lama

Immediately on being informed that his “respected elder spiritual brother and good friend” Archbishop Desmond Tutu had passed away, His Holiness the Dalai Lama composed a letter to the Archbishop’s daughter, Mpho Tutu.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his demise, and extend my heartfelt condolences to all his admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2021

“Please accept my heartfelt condolences,” he wrote, “and convey the same to your mother and other members of your family. I pray for him.

“As you know, over the years, your father and I enjoyed an enduring friendship. I remember the many occasions we spent time together, including the week here at Dharamsala in 2015 when we were able to share our thoughts on how to increase peace and joy in the world. The friendship and the spiritual bond between us was something we cherished.

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good. He was a true humanitarian and a committed advocate of human rights. His work for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was an inspiration for others around the world.

“With his passing away, we have lost a great man, who lived a truly meaningful life. He was devoted to the service of others, especially those who are least fortunate. I am convinced the best tribute we can pay him and keep his spirit alive is to do as he did and constantly look to see how we too can be of help to others.”

UN chief mourns

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has mourned the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, calling him a towering world figure for peace.

“I was greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an unwavering voice for the voiceless,” Guterres said.

“Archbishop Tutu was a towering global figure for peace and an inspiration to generations across the world. During the darkest days of apartheid, he was a shining beacon for social justice, freedom and non-violent resistance.”

Archbishop Tutu’s relentless determination to build global solidarity for a free and democratic South Africa was fittingly recognised by the Nobel Committee in its decision to award him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. As chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he made an immeasurable contribution to ensuring a peaceful, yet just, transition to a democratic South Africa. His great wisdom and experience were always communicated with humanity, humor and heart, said Guterres.

Archbishop Tutu was a steadfast champion of multilateralism and had important roles, for example, as a distinguished member of the United Nations’ Advisory Committee on Genocide Prevention, and on a High-Level Fact-Finding Mission to Gaza in 2008. In recent decades, Archbishop Tutu continued to fight passionately for action on many of the critical issues of today: poverty, climate change, human rights and HIV/AIDS, among others, he said.

“Although Archbishop Tutu’s passing leaves a huge void on the global stage, and in our hearts, we will be forever inspired by his example to continue the fight for a better world for all,” said Guterres.

