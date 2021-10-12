Another successful edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES) was concluded after attracting over than 60,000 visitors…reports Asian Lite News

Held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the event was organized by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

More than 350 exhibitors from the most prestigious local and international houses and brands took part in the event to showcase their latest designs of jewellery, watches and goldware.

48th WJMES concludes with huge success

This year’s edition was characterized by special participation for Italy with a huge pavilion including 47 companies that showcased their state-of-the-art innovations from traditional and modern jewellery.

On the sidelines of the event, meetings were held with the Russian side, during which it was agreed to allocate a huge pavilion for the leading Russian jewelry brands and companies in the 2022’s edition.

Emirati companies that took part in the event recorded a remarkable presence with creative products simulating the Emirati heritage and jewels that combined together elegance, heritage, and modernity.

ALSO READ: WJMES kicks off today at Expo Centre Sharjah

The “Emirati Goldsmiths” platform, which brought together 14 Emirati jewelry designers, also served as an additional attraction for visitors to view the latest innovations of young and creative Emirati talents in the jewelry industry.

“We are pleased with WJMES’s overwhelming success. This is confirmed by the willingness of the exhibiting companies to take part in the upcoming editions. The event has also successfully attracted new countries added to the large number of the participating ones, which reflects the importance of the exhibition in enhancing the country’s competitiveness as a global hub for the gold and jewelry trade,” said HE Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

48th WJMES concludes with huge success

Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing Department, Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the impressive turnout of visitors is the result of the efforts made by the center to attract as many international exhibitors as possible.

This diversity of exhibitors has contributed to showcasing a wide range of the latest fashion lines and modern designs from various markets around the globe at very competitive prices with a golden opportunity to win valuable prizes, added Shattaf.

Winners of the raffle draws will be announced in the coming days, Shattaf noted.

Advertisements

