Al Kalba kicks off 50th National Day celebrations

The 50th National Day celebrations kicked off in Al Kalba onFriday with mesmerising songs, poems, cultural performances, and a dazzling display of fireworks that lit up the skies of the picturesque city on the eastern coast…reports Asian Lite News

Organised by the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, the festivities were held at the Kalba Corniche Park in the presence of Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba; Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations; and Dr. Sulaiman Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Kalba Municipal Council.

Throughout the evening, artists and poets heightened the sense of pride and belonging through their performances and renditions, while the folk shows and dances lauded the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs.

Against the backdrop of the recorded tracks of Saudi superstar Rashid Al Majed’s This Emirati, a creative cultural performance enthralled the audience. Poems of numerous styles and traditions by Tariq Belhai, Aida Al Menhali and Iraqi artist Aseel Hameem were accompanied by an exclusive live performance by a host of artists for the celebrations at Kalba.

Emirati poet Maryam Al Naqbi dedicated two poems for the celebratory evening. One was performed by artists Fayez Al Saeed and Faisal Al Jassem while Walid Al Jassem enacted the second poem.

The celebrations began with a classic car and bike parade adorned in the colours of the UAE’s national flag. The decorated vehicles toured the streets of Kalba alongside horse riders, bringing the community of children, adults, and the elderly on to the streets to witness the grand spectacle.

The events continued with the staging of an emotionally charged National Operetta that took the audience on a fascinating journey of the achievements of the Union. Through creative storytelling, the operetta also emphasised the significance of the national flag that serves as an umbrella for all the seven emirates that make up the nation.

The much-anticipated concert by popular Emirati singer, Faisal Al Jasim, captivated the audience, and as the patriotic songs resonated through the venue, the audience were also treated to spectacular fireworks that lit up the skies across Kalba.

A variety of folk and artistic performances by the Al Harbiyah band also brought alive the unique cultural heritage of the UAE and enhanced the celebratory festivities of the evening.

Other popular attractions at the event included a mobile museum set up by the Sharjah Museums Authority which showcased unique artefacts, and a live drawing event organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce – Kalba, where a creative artist drew portraits of the UAE’s Founding Fathers and rulers of the various emirates.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Kalba Municipal Council hailed the country’s achievements over the past 50 years, accomplished under the directives and vision of the wise leadership who have strengthened the prominence and status of the UAE on a global level.

The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee also organised grand celebrations in the Al Subaihiya Suburb in Khorfakkan which included an air show, theatrical performances for children, folk shows and artistic performances and a host of competitions.







