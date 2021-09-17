With this latest AR innovation on BeanBurds.com, customers can view products in real time, from wherever they are…reports Asian Lite News

Innovative UAE startup BeanBurds has launched augmented reality to improve the online shopping experience for coffee connoisseurs. BeanBurds offers specialty beans, coffee machines, tools, accessories and everything needed to craft the perfect brew at home. With this latest AR innovation on BeanBurds.com, customers can view products in real time, from wherever they are. A complete 3D visualization enables shoppers to picture how products such as coffee machines might look in their homes before purchase. It takes the guesswork out of online shopping, especially when it comes to buying coffee machines and setting up a coffee bar at home. It also enables contactless and safer shopping, as shoppers get to see products close up.

Salem Ahmed, Founder and CEO of BeanBurds said: “At BeanBurds, we always think of how we can deliver exceptional coffee experiences by identifying customer pain points and fixing them with innovative solutions. I believe AR has immense possibilities in the food and beverage industry. We are excited to launch this feature and exceed customer expectations.”

Launched in 2020 during the onset of the pandemic to support local coffee roasters, BeanBurds provides coffee lovers in the UAE a one-stop online shopping platform. BeanBurds also has a virtual barista powered by Artificial Intelligence that helps coffee enthusiasts match their personal preferences with the right coffee from a wide range of varieties by several local roasters across UAE such as Coffee Planet, Emirati Coffee Roastery, RoR Roastery, Nightjar Coffee Roaster, Nusantara Coffee Roasters, Saraya Specialty Coffees, Golden Beans to name a few.

Covid-19 has changed the way we shop forever. From buying everyday groceries to buying homes, more consumers are shopping online like never before and this change is likely to last after the pandemic is over. The crisis has presented challenges for many companies, but it has also provided several opportunities; companies that invest ambitiously and timely in their online businesses are likely to emerge as market leaders.

Experience augmented reality shopping for yourself by downloading BeanBurds’ mobile app here (link) to find out why shoppers believe it is the next level of online shopping assistance that helps them make better buying decisions.

The UAE is investing time, money and resources in tech innovation and advancement with the ambition of becoming a world leader by the golden jubilee of the Union in 2021. Brands like BeanBurds are paving the way for other businesses to contribute towards the country’s vision, provide value to consumers and emerge as market leaders.

