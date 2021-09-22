The unveil of the new Bloomsbury’s store under the franchise model represents the first in the bakery and artisan café venture for Airinz…reports Asian Lite News

UAE’s home-grown boutique café and artisan bakery brand Bloomsbury’s is further expanding its presence across UAE, by recently entering a strategic alliance with Airinz, a restaurant management company, to scale the brand and further the segment. Bloomsbury’s, a brand with a proven business model by Abu-Dhabi based Tablez Food Company, inaugurated the first franchised store of this much-loved brand with Airinz, amidst much fanfare at Dubai’s foremost iconic mall Al Ghurair Centre.

The unveil of the new Bloomsbury’s store under the franchise model represents the first in the bakery and artisan café venture for Airinz. The partnership is a result of the rising demand of the sector, a lucrative business, functional and operational model with unmatched corporate support and commitment, making it possible for Airinz to plug into a streamlined business with fully automated functions.

As part of the franchise agreement, Tablez will continue to forefront the brand building and marketing activities, product R&D and supply chain management for the new store in addition to staffing and operations. Airinz will play the lead role in fulfilling the evolving needs of the market and expanding the business in the region to meet new untapped opportunities.

MS. SABNA MOHAMED, CEO, AIRIZ RESTAURANT COMPANY: “We are delighted to partner with Tablez Food Company for – Bloomsbury’s at Al Ghurair Centre. Being a mature business model, it was an easy decision to invest into a franchise for a brand I truly believe in. We felt there is an opportunity for a café concept to be positioned within the mall that is approachable, affordable, one that is constantly evolving to stay relevant with consumer needs and stands for quality and excellence. The stature and reputation enjoyed by Tablez Food Company makes for an excellent partnership between both parties. We are excited about this venture and look forward to scaling the brand regionally.”

Additionally, Bloomsbury’s also aims to cater to the ‘delivery only’ market for sweet treats and affordable casual dining meals through its dedicated online platform and brand kitchen that delivers all orders in less than 60 minutes. The chef driven recipes are created from scratch using the finest ingredients available seasonally. Under the franchise model of Bloomsbury’s, every franchise unit will also be able to take advantage of the e-commerce platform, an additional channel to drive sales to their respective units via catchment deliveries. The brand continues to invest in its online marketplace that will host a range far and beyond its core offerings to include retail products, gift hampers and much more to fulfill market needs.

SHAFEENA YUSSUF ALI, FOUNDER, CEO, TABLEZ FOOD COMPANY: “We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Airinz. Our aim is to continue reaching new customers and members and our franchise alliance with Airinz is an example of how our new model can flex to work across different locations, tapping into new segments and fulfilling customer demands. The brand aims to expand horizons through the store at Al Ghurair Centre in Dubai. We also aim to franchise the brand further and ensure that it meets its full potential of serving customers in UAE.”

Bloomsbury’s stores are located in Al Ghurair Centre in Dubai and Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. The café and bakery serves a range across viennoiseries, cakes, cupcakes, cookies & desserts, brownies, Keto & sugarfree products including all day dining. Online delivery is available throughout Dubai and Abu Dhabi on www.bloomsburys.ae and all delivery platforms such as Zomato, Talabat, etc. Newly registered users on the website get 25% off on their first transaction and additionally they get loyalty benefits as well with each transaction made on the website, that can later be exchanged for cash on all subsequent orders for being returning patrons

