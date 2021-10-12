The children’s City of Dubai Municipality is organizing a series of events, under the slogan “Children City and Expo 2020.”…reports Asian Lite News

Throughout the month of October, Children’s City of Dubai Municipality is organizing a series of events, under the slogan “Children City and Expo 2020”, which constitute an exceptional opportunity for its visitors to learn about the latest innovations and everything related to the global event.

The activity is also aimed at introducing kids and school students of 6 to 12 years and their families to educational workshops and entertainment related to Expo 2020 activities.

The most prominent events include: UAE Adventures In Expo 2020, Young Expo Creators, Wing Shows, Music And Tolerance, Closing The Cycle Of Plastic Use, Speed Of Imagination, Humans In 2050, Journey Into Space, This Is Our Time, in addition to a special event for People of Determination.

It should be noted that Children’s City is the first educational city dedicated to children aged 2-15 years in the United Arab Emirates, and encourages children to research and explore in an educational and entertaining format, with the aim of instilling useful concepts and information in them by participating in the various educational and entertainment programs organized by it. Children’s City also contains halls and indoor and outdoor spaces to hold activities and celebrations throughout the year.

