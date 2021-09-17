Norwegian early learning center CreaKids has officially opened its new branch in the iconic Falconcity of Wonders’ integrated complex in Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

Norwegian early learning center CreaKids has officially opened its new branch in the iconic Falconcity of Wonders’ integrated complex in Dubai. His Excellency Salem Ahmad Almoosa, Founder and Chairman of Falconcity of Wonders, and Mr. Ahmad Lootah, Owner of CreaKids led the opening ceremony of the facility, along with other prominent figures. Other representatives of CreaKids, a subsidiary of the international group Dibber, also attended the ceremony.

CreaKids Education Centre new branch opens

Commenting on the opening, H.E. Salem Ahmad Almoosa said: “We are committed to providing a holistic and integrated environment where families and residents can enjoy an exclusive lifestyle, while ensuring that they have an easy access to high-quality education for their children. CreaKids is bringing exceptional learning opportunity for kids in our community and we are confident that parents and their children will benefit immensely from this collaboration.”

MR. AHMAD LOOTAH: “We are excited to start the operations of our new branch at Falconcity of Wonders. Similar to our other branches across the UAE, this new center will also ensure play-based and interactive learning as well as mastery to support the holistic development of children. We welcome this collaboration, and we look forward to meeting our first batch of young students.”

CreaKids is one of the diverse establishments operating at FCW, reflecting the developer’s mission to build an integrated community for residents of Dubai and the UAE.

