Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently added another award to its list of achievements by winning the 2021 US Green Building Council (USGBC) Middle East Leadership Award.

The Chamber was presented with the award during a virtual ceremony hosted by USGBC. The award recognised the Chamber for its outstanding efforts in creating healthier and more sustainable buildings and communities.

Dubai Chamber’s headquarters is a prime example of one of the most efficient and environmentally friendly buildings in the Middle East. The Chamber has achieved LEED Platinum certification three times over the last 15 years, which is a testament to its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Hamad Buamim, President & CEO, Dubai Chamber, said, “Dubai Chamber is honoured to be named a 2021 USGBC Regional Leadership Award recipient by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). This achievement reaffirms the Chamber’s commitment towards sustainability and being a role model for the business community.”

He explained that the Chamber’s headquarters building is one of the first buildings in the region to certify under LEED EB O+M followed by LEED Platinum re-certification over the years. He also noted that the campus of the University of Dubai, an initiative of Dubai Chamber, achieved LEED Gold certification for New Construction and LEED Platinum certification for Existing Building Operations and Management following the completion of a solar project. The university is currently pursuing LEED Zero certification.

Buamim noted that the newly constructed Dubai Chamber extension building has been designed in line with LEED Building Design & Construction standards at the Platinum level. The Chamber is currently pursuing LEED ARC Parksmart accreditations. The building will use Solar PV systems and wind turbines to generate its power.

“Following a difficult year, it is truly inspiring to recognise our green building leaders that have continued their commitment to green building and sustainable communities while adapting to the changing environments around us,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, USGBC. “The 2021 USGBC Leadership Award awardees have improved our world through the power of green building and it is their contributions and work that have helped our communities stay safe and healthy.”

The 2021 USGBC Leadership Award recipients represent some of the best of USGBC’s 10,000 member organisations, a network of committed professionals with more than 106,000 LEED commercial projects in more than 180 countries and territories around the world. The efforts of the awardees stand out as exceptional examples of sustainability leadership among a strong and growing network of projects, companies and individuals.

