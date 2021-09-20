Dubai Municipality has achieved an exceptional and remarkable presence in the international Stevie Awards competitions, by winning ten categories of the award…reports Asian Lite News

The Municipality’s enhanced presence in the award was due to its keenness to apply the principles of competitiveness and innovation in its various practices, and to work according to the highest international standards.

Published Materials category

Dubai Municipality won the gold position in the Published Materials category, organized by the International Business Organization. The Municipality designed and prepared an environmental story aimed at educating children about the importance of preserving natural reserves in the emirate, specifically the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary.

Dubai Municipality with new logo

IT Service Management category

Dubai Municipality won the gold in the IT Service Management category, with the IT Service Management System and Technical Systems Control, which aims to preserve all technical resources.

Business Technology Solutions category

The Municipality also won gold in the Business Technology Solutions category, for its initiative, “Dubai Municipality program to implement the requirements of the Dubai strategy for paperless transactions.” The initiative aims to achieve the objectives and requirements of the Dubai Government’s strategy for paperless transactions, and digitize all services provided to customers and internal operations in Dubai Municipality.

Best e-Book category

Dubai Municipality won a gold position in the Best e-Book category, as the initiative, “Guide on Outdoor Seating in the Emirate of Dubai” won the award The guide was published in 2020 with the aim of raising awareness among restaurant owners and various agencies and institutions in the emirate on planning standards and regulations for outdoor seating areas , to enable them to provide the external seating of their stores in line with these standards, and to ensure the safety and comfort of the users of the seats and users of the adjacent sidewalks.

New Product Management category

The Municipality also won Bronze position in the New Product Management category, as its “Smart System for Project Impacts” initiative won the award. It aims to automate and develop the current mechanism for approving infrastructure projects on the Municipality’s survey system and the procedures for approving these projects into a smart mechanism, and obtaining all data necessary through the new smart system electronically and immediately.

Mass Communication category

Dubai Municipality won the silver position in the category of Mass Communication, for the media coverage initiative to launch the environmental satellite DMSAT-1. The media team in the Municipality covered the event live, in cooperation and coordination with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, through a direct link to launch the environmental satellite, in addition to media coverage by newspapers, radio and television channels.

Traditional and New Media Integration category

The digital marketing campaign of the Dubai Engineering System also won award in the Traditional and New Media Integration category. The system is a comprehensive and unified platform to ensure the quality of construction, as the marketing and promotional campaign of the system has significantly increased the number of its users and exceeded expectations.

Customer Service Team category

Dubai Municipality won the silver position in the Customer Service Team category and the Best Customer Service Executive category. The Dubai Frame won the award for the Best Customer Service Team category, due to the implementation by the Frame’s customer service team the highest levels of service and the establishment of more than 45 excellent events and community services, reaching 98% of customer happiness, and speaking in 11 different languages ​​with customers, including sign language.

Best Customer Service Executive category

Yousef Abdullah Al Hammadi, Head of the Big Parks Unit, won the “Best Customer Service Executive” award for his effective contribution to improving the services provided to visitors to public parks in Dubai and enhancing customer happiness for the services provided.

Best Government Response During Covid-19 category

Dubai Municipality won the silver position for the “Best Government Response During Covid-19” category for its Customer Happiness Initiative, which aims to ensure business continuity and service provision, in addition to the continuity of communication programs with customers, list out and meet their needs using modern and smart methods. More than 44 virtual forums were organized for different categories of customers achieving 100% in the percentage indicator of customer categories who were contacted in 2020.

