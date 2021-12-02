The flypast is being conducted to celebrate the UAE’s 50th Jubilee during the Emirates Dubai 7s…reports Asian Lite News

Emirates will be performing a low level flypast over the Sevens Stadium on 3 December between 1540-1545hrs DXB time with its special 50th anniversary livery. The flypast is being conducted to celebrate the UAE’s 50th Jubilee during the Emirates Dubai 7s.

Media and the general public will be able to take photos and videos of the flypast during that time along the aircraft’s flight path, but are also reminded to comply with GCAA safety guidelines to ensure no disruption to the aerial display.

