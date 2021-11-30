The full-electric XC40 BEV compact SUV was unveiled at the newly launched Volvo Studio located in Dubai Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali…reports Asian Lite News

Al-Futtaim’s Trading Enterprises, the official distributor of Volvo Cars in the UAE, has unveiled its first fully electric car to the Middle East, the XC40 BEV, a compact SUV designed for modern urban living. The launch comes as another milestone in Volvo’s journey to a zero-emission future and as part of its overarching commitment to sustainability by only selling electric vehicles by 2030.

First fully electric Volvo cars launched in UAE

Increasing the use of sustainable materials is just one way the XC40 Recharge helps reduce its environmental impact. For example, the interior carpeting is made entirely from recycled plastic. Over 200,000km, an XC40 Recharge twin has a lower carbon impact than a petrol-powered XC40 T5, irrespective of the charging electricity mix (global, EU or wind). The battery has a nominal capacity of 78 kWh. A fully charged battery gives drivers a projected range of up to 418km in mixed driving before it needs a recharge.

The new car was revealed at the recently-launched Volvo Studio’, a first of its kind shopping experience in the region highlighting the automotive brand’s commitment to driving change in the industry. The Volvo Studio modernizes the car buying experience, providing customers with an enhanced shopping opportunity complete with tailored experiences, activations, and the highest quality of service, synonymous with the automotive powerhouse.

OSCAR RIVOLI, MANAGING DIRECTOR , TRADING ENTERPRISES: “Al-Futtaim Automotive provides innovative mobility solutions and services that our customers want and deserve to keep the UAE moving towards building a more sustainable future of mobility. In line with Expo2020sustainability pillar and our electrification strategy, we are proud to be the first market in the GCC to launch the zero emission all-electric XC40 Recharge. The future of Volvo Cars is electric, and the launch of this model is the first in a dedication to a zero-emission future. We will continue to support and promote Volvo’s electrification strategy and its overarching commitment to sustainability by selling only electric vehicles by 2030.”

“Al-Futtaim’s inherent customer-centric approach drives us to continuously diverse our offering to satisfy the changing consumer demands. We’re seeing significant growth in demand for BEV technology and smaller compact SUVs as consumers are starting to adopt and embrace the new technology. Electrified cars remain highly desirable for individuals who appreciate top technology and want to integrate a more eco-conscious driving practice in their lifestyle. We believe that the demand for hybrid vehicles will continue to grow in the years to come as more and more people realize the benefits of hybrid mobility. This demand brings an opportunity for automotive manufacturers and dealerships to embrace the UAE’s vision and be a driver of change to support this vision,” he added.

Globally, Volvo is also witnessing increased sales of electrified cars. The share of cars with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Recharge models, amounted to 25.5 per cent of all cars being sold globally for the first 10 months to October 31. For the month of October, the share of Recharge BEV cars accounted for 31.5 per cent of total sales, as the number of electrified vehicles continues to rise globally.

ALSO READ: Volvo Group plans to increase headcount

As part of Volvo’s pioneering shift in how and where the automotive industry is engaging customers and with the goal of transforming the traditional retail model, the XC40 BEV will be available to buy online. This is aligned to Al-Futtaim’s Automotive’ s omnichannel strategy to challenge the conventional car buying experience and accelerate online sales.

Volvo Cars is the official partner of the Swedish Pavilion at Expo 2020. Volvo Studio is located in Dubai Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, open daily from 10 am to 10 pm offering customers a world first experience when purchasing a car.

Advertisements

