The New Media Academy on Monday announced the launch of the Middle East’s first virtual campus that will deliver an unrivalled learning experience.

The campus leverages state-of-the-art immersive technology to provide students unparalleled access to top-notch quality education, allowing them to develop innovative content.

The inauguration of the virtual campus drew the participation of several Academy members and alumni, including leaders from public and private sector institutions and independent content makers.

Immersive and virtual reality technology specialist and Forbes columnist Charlie Fink delivered a presentation on the role of AR and VR in business and accelerating the global transition towards digital learning in virtual and immersive environments.

The campus is a custom New Media Academy-branded Space Station in orbit around Mars. Users will be given the experience to transport down to the surface of Mars to explore the planet.

“VR and immersive technologies are shaping the learning experience of tomorrow. It is not a moment; it is a permanent movement. With the extensive set of tools that comes with immersive learning, accessibility becomes a possibility and is the next best thing to real life,” said Rashid Al Awadhi, CEO of the New Media Academy.

“Students become active participants in an elevated educational process, with exceptional multi-sensory 3D experiences, where they can interact with objects and each other. VR is not simply a supplement for other learning solutions – it is the future. Our students have access to the highest quality education, supported by the world’s best educators,” Al Awadhi added.

The launch event included a conversation between the participants and Charlie Fink. Fink answered questions about the future of virtual and interactive learning environments, and their role in empowering the leaders of institutions to contribute to building future smart societies.

It also cooperates with world-renowned experts and trainers to deliver its educational programs that cover various digital skills and grant the Academy’s members a competitive head start in communication, digital strategy design and content creation.

