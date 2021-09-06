Punjab Grill, Abu Dhabi Collaborates with Department of Culture and Tourism to Create an Emirati Inspired Menu..reports Asian Lite News

An exciting new menu has been launched at the much-loved Punjab Grill in the UAE capital, fusing the best of Indian cuisine with Emirati traditions.

Created in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, the special four-course set menu is part of a campaign to highlight the hidden secrets of local cuisine. Chef Sandeep Ali has developed the tasting menu which incorporates Emirati cooking techniques and ingredients to show a modernised approach to local cooking. “We are really blending two forms of cooking art which already have so many cross-overs,” said Chef Sandeep. “Many of the herbs and spices are the same and so we are just adding some more unique twists to give people a new way of looking at both these cultures together.

Emirati-Spiced Gulf Shrimp

Guests can whet their appetite with either chilled Mango Soup or hot Lentil Soup before diving into delicious appetisers. Local specialities include Emirati-Spiced Gulf Shrimp served with sweet and savoury vermicelli with masala omelette, and Salounat Owma, a locally caught whitebait. Sand-Baked Mushroom & Cheese and Masala Falafel offer vegetarian guests mouth-wateringly tasty treats too.

For mains, Emirati favourite Ghouzi, the famous pulled lamb leg served with Indian pilaf, tops the menu, while camel meat Hyderabadi Oonth ka Kebab served with wheat porridge, is expected to be a hugely popular dish offering many the first time to experience this traditional Emirati dish.

Kori Rotti, a rich chicken curry, Samak Machboos, Shaari fish stuffed with spiced pilaf, and Stuffed Okra for the vegetarians, are among the many other colourful and flavour-filled dishes on offer, spinning the smells and spices of the two countries into a new magical combination.

Fluffy Luqaimat doughnuts and Emirati pancakes, Chebab Patishapta with Chami Cheese are a must-try experience in Emirati dining, a favourite in all Emirati homes, while Date and Camel Milk Creme Brûlée brings a local take on an internationally loved dessert classic.

The four-course set menu is available from 29 August 2021 as part of DCT’s Emirati Fusion Campaign and is priced at AED350, all inclusive, and is also available to order a-la-carte.

