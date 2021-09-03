Gulf for Good, a UAE non-profit organistaion celebrates 20th anniversary by supporting children around the world…reports Asian Lite News

Gulf for Good, a UAE non-profit organisation which supports sustainable charity projects for children and promotes wellbeing through life changing experiences, has celebrated its 20th anniversary of implementing sustainable projects in the developing world, to help make a real difference in the lives of underprivileged children. Established in March 2001 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al Maktoum, former Chairman, Brian Wilkie MBE, James Berry and Paul Oliver, Gulf for Good was first inspired by the requirement to raise funds to buy an ambulance for a war-torn community in Namibia. This saw 49 people climb Mount Kilimanjaro and raise enough money to buy four brand new Land Rover ambulances which were distributed to hospitals in Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya.

During its 20 year legacy in the UAE, Gulf for Good has organised more than 91 challenges, with over 1,585 participants, in 27 countries, in support of 61 children’s charities; raising close to US$4 million to build schools, children’s homes, hospitals and more, changing the lives of countless children around the world. In 2020 alone during the midst of the pandemic crisis, Gulf for Good still managed to raise over half a million dirhams for children in need (585,000AED), and provided emergency relief and COVID support to its charity projects when they needed it the most. Gulf for Good has also excelled in diversifying its offering during the pandemic with the launch of its charity retail store Thrift for Good, reselling preloved items and donating profits to Gulf for Good charity projects.

Gulf for Good mark 20th Anniversary

To mark the 20 year celebration, Gulf for Good will host an exhibition between mid-October and mid-November, which will showcase not only Gulf for Good’s impact during the past two decades, but also shine a light on the charities and supporters during the journey.

Chairwoman of Gulf for Good, and 18-time Gulf for Good challenger, Anne Edmondson, said:

“Gulf for Good continues to empower people to make positive changes to their lives and to improve the quality of children’s lives around the world. Throughout the past twenty years, we have supported numerous sustainable charity projects which have had a significant impact on underprivileged children, providing them with access to education and improved hygiene facilities. Our 20th anniversary is not just a milestone for us as a non-profit organisation, but for our whole community which has supported us through our international challenges, UAE day hikes and training, events and CSR activities, which have all contributed to our success in supporting projects around the world. As we look to the future, we are excited to continue enriching communities and corporations by challenging them to take action, providing opportunities to inspire people to help, and most importantly, supporting sustainable charity projects for children,” said Edmondson.

Aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, Gulf for Good addresses current and long-term needs in developing countries around the world related to access to basic quality education for more children where there would otherwise be none, with a particular focus on the education of girls, basic or essential healthcare, provision of essential medical supplies, inclusive, loving and supportive homes to vulnerable and abandoned children, and values of equality and justice.

