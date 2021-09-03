Gulf Medical University has become one of the latest international institutions to receive global accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA)…reports Asian Lite News

Gulf Medical University secured global quality accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), the UK’s independent quality body and a global leader in quality assurance for higher education.

Global accreditation is awarded to international institutions who have passed QAA’s rigorous International Quality Review [IQR], which measures global institutions against international quality assurance standards set out in Part 1 of the Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area (ESG).

Gulf Medical University Quality Department getting Appreciation Certificates for the Achievement from Dr. Thumbay Moideen – Founder President, Board of Trustees. and Chancellor Prof Hossam Hamdy, Gulf Medical University.

The review, which took place in April 2021, was completed by a team of three independent reviewers, including an international expert and a student reviewer appointed by QAA. In making their conclusions, the independent review teams confirmed that Gulf Medical University meets all 10 of the ESG.

Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University said:

“The accreditation of Gulf Medical University (GMU) by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) is an important milestone in the history of the University. We were pleased that the report indicated that we have met all the 10 standards of the ESG, the few desirable suggestions for improvement will certainly help us develop further.

Engaging over 1 year in the process for getting the accreditation was a very constructive journey with many positive outcomes to our institute!”

Vicki Stott, QAA Executive Director of Operations and Deputy Chief Executive said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Gulf Medical University, demonstrating that they meet standards of international best practice. Successful institutions rely on collaboration and benchmarking, and that’s exactly what IQR provides: allowing international institutions to measure their own approach to quality assurance against European quality standards. It also allows international institutions to demonstrate and improve their effectiveness, improve public perception and to develop new partnerships with UK and European institutions.”

Gulf Medical University have obtained QAA institutional accreditation for a period of five years, subject to a satisfactory mid-cycle review. This allows them to display QAA’s IQR Accreditation Badge, demonstrating that their quality assurance procedures are comparable with international best practice.

By securing global accreditation from QAA, international institutions can clearly spotlight their quality standards internationally, and more easily open dialogue with institutions outside their own country.

