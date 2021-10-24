The event is part of joint events by the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) and the GCC Pavilion based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides in the past…reports Asian Lite News

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, participated in the “Make A Wish” event for two Emirati siblings as part of a series of granting wishes events organised by the ministry in collaboration with Make-A-Wish UAE.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosted the event to fulfil the wishes of 12 children of various nationalities in the UAE. That is two children each month over six months, from October 2021 to March 2022.

Hessa Buhumaid participates in 'Make a Wish' event for first two children in Expo

The event is part of joint events by the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) and the GCC Pavilion based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides in the past.

Make-A-Wish Foundation is provided with unlimited support by the wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, H.H. Sheikha Shaikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President and Lifetime Patron of Make-A-Wish UAE, to carry out the noble humanitarian mission of fulfilling the wishes of children who are suffering from life-threatening diseases.

The event was held in the presence of Hamdan Karam Al Kaabi, Board Member of Make-A-Wish UAE, Hani Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation with the participation of the parents of the two children, whose wishes were fulfilled by giving them smart electronic devices.

On this occasion, Buhumaid emphasised the importance of cooperation and development integration between the ministry and Make-A-Wish UAE to provide children patients with hope to continue their treatment, alleviate their suffering, and increase their happiness and optimism towards reality and the future.

Khalid Al Sheikh, Commissioner-General of the GCC Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai, “The event aims to highlight the GCC countries’ attention to children patients wishing them a speedy recovery and achieves one of the main objectives of Expo 2020 Dubai.”



Al Sheikh pointed out that organising such events reflects the extent of the cooperation between the GCC Council, ministries and institutions in these countries.

He thanked the ministry for its constant and continuous support to the GCC pavilion.

Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of Make-A-Wish UAE thanked the Minister of Community Development for her continued support to the foundation’s humanitarian strategy and keenness to provide the best support and empowerment to charitable associations.

Al Zubaidi, also thanked the Commissioner-General of the GCC Pavilion for hosting this humanitarian charity initiative.

He appreciated the council’s efforts in demonstrating the rich heritage of the GCC countries.

