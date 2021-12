The centerpiece of the celebration on the UAE’s 50th National Day and Golden Jubilee was a huge sculpture, supported by modern technology and set on a floating stage on the Hatta Dam, to highlight the close relationship between humans and nature and UAE’s history since the 19th century.



The iconic image of the seven founding fathers, taken in 1971, showcased on water projections during the ceremony

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared a National Day photo of his twins on social media on Thursday. (Photo Instagram)





















Emiratis enjoy a fun day at Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai as nation celebrates its 50th National Day on Thursday

Emiratis enjoy a fun day at Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai as nation celebrates its 50th National Day on Thursday

Advertisements