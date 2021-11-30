INFINITI launches QX55 SUV in Dubai

INFINITI has launched the all-new QX55 SUV in a one-of-a-kind lifestyle celebration in the UAE’s Dubai Design District….reports Asian Lite News

INFINITI has launched the all-new QX55 SUV in a one-of-a-kind lifestyle celebration in the UAE’s Dubai Design District. From a provocative design perspective, the INFINITI QX55 is the spiritual successor to brand’s iconic FX series. Its daring roofline and unapologetic shape are in tune with equally bold buyers.

The exclusive launch event of the INFINITI QX55 stayed true to the brand’s values – HUMAN, DARING, FORWARD – which were both captured and espoused by UK artist, George Rollo in honor of the QX55’s debut, with creative Japanese-inspired collectibles that visually represent said values. Eclectic beats were spun by acclaimed DJ, SONYA, a cultural provocateur in her own right, nominated as one of the top 100 female DJs in the world, and a top 10 DJ in the Middle East.

NASIF SIDDIQI, MANAGING DIRECTOR, INFINITI INTERNATIONAL MARKETS: “The INFINITI QX55 pays homage to the soul of our iconic crossover coupe heritage, while propelling us forward, blending beautiful Japanese craftsmanship, seamlessly integrated technology, and confident performance. INFINITI has a history of making vehicles that are bold and innovative, and we believe that the QX55 has the potential to create a new generation of brand advocates in the region.”

The QX55 inserts INFINITI back into a category it helped to create with a refined design language, and sporty styling. The signature double-arch grille is complemented by a stunning, origami-inspired mesh pattern that delivers visual depth and showcases modern Japanese-inspired artistry. Flanked by standard LED headlights that mimic the human eye, the QX55 announces its arrival in style.

The elegant and flowing lines of the all-new model reach from the hood, over the front fenders, across the doors, and over the rear wheels. Twenty-inch wheels are standard on all QX55 models, which fill the wheel arches and assert the SUV’s dynamic presence.

The rear of the QX55 accentuates the subtlety of the automaker’s design and interpretation of Japanese minimalism by coupling an uncluttered liftgate with handsome, understated technology to deliver a lasting impression. Digital “piano key” taillights combine 45 separate LEDs in a single housing to create an elegant light signature. The INFINITI logo on the tailgate is similarly advanced and houses the power liftgate release, which further frees the rear end from clutter.

Inside, the QX55 features INFINITI’s dual-screen, InTouchTM infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility, and multiple USB inputs for charging. The upper 8-inch and lower 7-inch high-resolution screens inform the driver and entertain passengers with an available Bose® series audio system providing a concert-like acoustic experience.

Leatherette, leather, or semi-aniline leather appointments for the seats adorn the QX55’s spacious interior, and its sliding second-row seats provide flexible cargo capacity or increased legroom, depending on need.

Under the hood of the QX55 is INFINITI’s award-winning and innovative Variable Compression Turbo four-cylinder engine that outputs 268 horsepower and delivers enhanced efficiency or on-demand power, based on the driver’s needs. That power is shifted through a confident Continuously Variable Transmission with manual shift mode and delivered to INFINITI’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, which is standard on all QX55 models. A Drive Mode Selector empowers the driver with programmable settings (Standard, Eco, Sport and Personal) to tailor each drive.

The all-new QX55 is packed with a suite of intelligent safety technology, including Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention System, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection to Blind Spot Warning and Intervention and Backup Collision Intervention.

