Designed for third- and fourth-year university students, the programme provides hands-on training across all disciplines, nurturing local talent in the tourism and hospitality sector

Jumeirah Group, the leading luxury hospitality provider and a member of Dubai Holding, has launched its UAE National Internship Programme to drive Emiratisation and nurture local talent to become future industry leaders and experienced innovators in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Designed for UAE National undergraduates and under the guidance of Jumeirah Group’s world-class hospitality experts and teams, the programme offers participants hands-on training across several aspects and departments of the group’s hotel operations, before completing their dedicated training plan with a specific team. To further familiarise the undergraduates with the brand and the industry, Jumeirah Group’s Chief Human Resources Officer Ellen Dubois du Bellay recently hosted an afternoon tea at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, where she equally shared insights about Jumeirah’s culture of uncompromising spirit, generosity, flair and diversity.

Commenting on the initiative, Muneera Al Taher, Senior Director of Human Resources and Emiratisation at Jumeirah Group shared: “At Jumeirah we are focused on attracting top talent, introducing new development programmes and supporting the growth of Emirati colleagues within the company. Upon completion of the UAE National Internship Programme, high performing trainees will be eligible to apply for the Group’s National programme, which has seen many UAE Nationals take on roles within the organisation and build successful careers in hospitality. We look forward to welcoming all participants and believe that their experience with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts will give them an enticing glimpse into this dynamic industry.”

