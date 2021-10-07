The KPMG MESA region is one of the largest and fastest-growing sub-regions within the KPMG network of member firms…reports Asina Lite News

The KPMG Middle East and South Asia (MESA) region’s Board has announced the appointment of Nader Haffar as its Chairman, effective 1 October, 2021. In this capacity, he will represent MESA on the KPMG Global Council and the KPMG Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMA) Board.

Nader Haffar is presently the Chairman and CEO of KPMG Lower Gulf (UAE and Oman), a role he has held since 2018. Prior to this, he led the management consulting practices of the KPMG member firms in the Lower Gulf and Saudi Arabia.

KPMG_ Nader Haffar _Chairman of KPMG MESA

As Chairman and CEO of KPMG Lower Gulf, Nader Haffar was instrumental in transforming the practice through several initiatives including a laser focus on quality, ramping up of Advisory and Tax capabilities, and hiring top talent. As a MESA Board member over the past three years, Nader brought his drive and resilience to the MESA region helping to strengthen the region’s professional services capabilities.

NADER HAFFAR: “I am honored to have been elected as the Chairman of KPMG MESA, and privileged to have the opportunity to continue building an organization that is recognized for quality. We strive to inspire confidence and empower change, creating a positive impact for our clients, our people, and our communities. Our success has been driven by our purpose and strong values, which are reflected in the many initiatives we have implemented across the region, from our extensive CSR program and inclusive HR policies, to supporting our clients with a broad range of services and solutions as they navigate the complexities of digital transformation and ESG. I look forward to working with KPMG’s extraordinary team and our clients across the region to deliver on our mandates and build on our growth momentum. I would also like to thank Reyaz Mihular, outgoing Chairman, for his stellar contribution to the MESA region over the past two decades.”

The KPMG MESA region is one of the largest and fastest growing sub-regions within the KPMG network of member firms. The KPMG MESA region covers more than 25 office locations across 15 countries and territories, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates. With a combined talent pool of more than 8,000 professionals and associates, including over 500 partners and directors, KPMG MESA member firms provide a broad suite of audit, tax and advisory services.

