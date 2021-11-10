Al Tayer toured the exhibition, visiting the pavilions of a number of government entities and local and international private entities participating in this global event…reports Asian Lite News

Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Track, and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning, inaugurated the exceptional 21st edition of Cityscape Global being held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (Expo 2020 site) until 11 November in the presence of Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD), and a number of CEOs from DLD.

The global event provided investment opportunities for visitors in the two events, Cityscape and Expo 2020 Dubai, by major and sub-developers, including the diversity and suitability for different investors and those interested in the real estate sector and their needs, whether residents or international visitors alike.

Al Tayer toured the exhibition, visiting the pavilions of a number of government entities and local and international private entities participating in this global event. Al Tayer visited DLD’s stand and was briefed on the innovative services it provides, which directly contributed to enhancing the technical aspect of the real estate environment in Dubai.

During his tour of the exhibition, Al Tayer stopped at stands of a number of private and international entities, including Damac, Dubai Investments, Azizi, and The Avenue, reviewing services, investment opportunities and various experiences in the real estate markets.

ALSO READ: WEF@50: Al Gergawi, Klaus Schwab open Expo gate

More than 70 real estate developers, architecture companies, and leading consultancies in the world will present the latest developments in the various real estate markets, specifically the Middle East, with exceptional opportunities and services at Cityscape Global 2021. It is a unique and comprehensive platform that allows investors, developers and various stakeholders to meet in one place, exchange knowledge and experiences, and attract interested local and international investors looking for properties that meet their various needs. The event continues until 11 November at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (Expo 2020 site). (WAM)

Advertisements

