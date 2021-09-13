The MG Motor Black Edition model confidently displays a sleek, stylish black exterior look, that evidently makes it stand apart from other models in the range…reports Asian Lite News

MG Motor has revealed a new special edition of its popular seven-seater SUV the MG RX8 in the Middle East this September. The MG RX8 Black Edition introduces a bolder, more assertive look to the range, with a raft of all-black interior and exterior style changes in comparison to other RX8 models. Customers can now purchase the car from the MG distributor in their area.

MG_RX8_Black_Edition_Front Grill

The Black Edition model confidently displays a sleek, stylish black exterior look, that evidently makes it to stand apart from other models in the range. The bold new look is supplemented by black side mirror covers, side mouldings, door handles and roof rails, and rounded off by the Black Edition badge and black chrome finish exhaust and bumper at the rear. The MG RX8 is also powered by an electric side-step that is triggered when you open the door to ensure stepping in and out of your car is convenient. Stunning midnight black 20” alloy wheels further elevate the limited edition RX8’s style.

ALSO READ: Hyundai announces Hydrogen Vision 2040

Naturally, the black theme extends to the cabin. The interior of the spacious seven-seater MG RX8 Black Edition is clad in high quality all-black leather, provided by German company ‘Bader’, one of the leading premium leather suppliers in the motoring industry. The highest trim (LUX) comes with ventilated seats to ensure passengers experience nothing but the best comfort. The MG RX8 is robust and spacious, its ample wheelbase and large third-row space clearly sets itself apart from the competition in its segment.With MG’s newest model, customers can embody who they are by doing what they love without any compromise.

TOM LEE, MANAGING DIRECTOR, MG MOTOR, MIDDLE EAST: “The MG RX8 is a 7-seater flagship that continues to play a leading role as customer’s favourite MG model ever-since its introduction to the region. We continue to work very hard with our partners to deliver the best and most exceptional MG products our customers deserve, and that caters to their needs here in the region. We are confident that with an exclusive special edition from the MG RX8 – in an all-black trim with 13 unique upgrades – customers will experience individuality, exclusivity as well as uniqueness in this special edition.”

MG’s seven-seater SUV, the RX8 is a flagship model that is extremely well equipped and spacious. A truly capable 4×4, the RX8 offers a real-time 4×4 Torque on Demand (TOD) System, as well as an advanced 4WD system with six different driving modes. The RX8 is powered by an efficient 220HP 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that features Net Blue Technology and develops maximum torque of 360Nm. It is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shift gear change. The car also offers a wireless phone charging and smartphone connectivity with Apple Carplay and Android Auto enable to a 10-inch colour touch-screen. The car offers a ‘theatre-style’ seating design that incorporates a shallow front-to-rear gradient that means passengers in the third-row benefit from an exceptional view with unrivalled 884mm of legroom (the largest third-row space in its class).

MG_RX8_Black_Edition_Interior

The MG RX8 Black Edition is now available for sale across the Middle East. This comes at an extremely exciting time for the brand in the region, where it has seen sales rocket over the past couple of years.

The car will be available in one trim at $28,900. Prices vary per market and customers are advised to contact their local MG distributor to check stock availability.

Advertisements

