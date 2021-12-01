The celebrations, which were held in cooperation with the Dubai Police, began with playing the UAE national anthem followed by a wide range of events and heritage activities…reports Asian Lite News

In observance of the 50th UAE National Day, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) organized several events and activities at its premises in Dubai, which aim to revive the union’s march and the values and principles of the founding fathers, consolidate the national values, and strengthen the Emirati identity in the hearts of citizens and residents of the country.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan bin Mohammed bin Hasher Al Maktoum, HE Dr. Salem Al Darmaki, Advisor to the Minister of Health, HE Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulatory Sector, HE Nasser Al Budoor, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry and Director of the Office of the Minister of Health, and HE Abdullah Ahli, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, directors of departments, MoHAP employees and a number of representatives of government agencies.

Celebrating the march of leadership and excellence

Dr. Salem Al Darmaki extended his warmest congratulations to the wise leadership and all citizens and residents of the UAE, on the occasion of the 50th UAE National Day, pointing out that marking this glorious occasion reflects the highest values of loyalty to the homeland and the wise leadership.

It’s also a celebration of the march of leadership and excellence, which began with the founding of the union, all the credit goes to the solid foundations laid by the founding fathers, and from which we continued the path of achievements under the forward-looking vision of our government, added Al Darmaki.

“Today, we celebrate fifty years of achievements, through which the UAE has managed to consolidate its human identity and values regionally and globally, and has become an inspiring destination and a symbol of modernity and development with future standards,”

Al Darmaki underscored that UNESCO’s adoption of UAE National Day as a World Futures Day is a clear recognition of the wisdom of our leaders and the leadership of our country and the correctness of its path towards a unique future.

The celebrations, which were held in cooperation with the Dubai Police, began with playing the UAE national anthem followed by a wide range of events and heritage activities.

This included a march in which the Ministry’s leaders, employees, and customers took part, and a performance by Al-Yolla traditional dance.

A workshop was held on “Making and Shaping the 50-year sculpture”, in addition to poetry and heritage activities and events. The event ended with honoring the co-organizers.

