Punjab Grill Brings its Exquisite Culinary Experience to Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

The Dubai location offers an intimate dining experience with an innovative menu of modern Indian cuisine. Add to this sophisticated design with touches of Indian heritage woven throughout, and Punjab Grill is well-positioned to become one of Dubai’s most sought-after dining destinations.

Kashmiri Lamb Chops

The restaurant overlooks the Oberoi Courtyard, while inside it features a live open kitchen where a team of skilled chefs are always on the go preparing dishes from the menu over flaming grills and aroma-saturated tandoors. Leading this team is Executive Chef Sandeep Ail, hailing from Mumbai, where he underwent culinary studies at the Institute of Hotel Management.

Sandeep Ail’s diverse menu – authentically Indian yet with exciting gastronomic twists – will include Punjab Grill classics such as the Butter Chicken and Kashmiri Lamb Chops along with new additions such as Dabur Black Cod, Sesame and Coconut Prawn served with Ragi noodles, and Duck Breast Vindaloo. The menu also has a good range of gluten-free options and dishes that can be prepared to cater to vegan diets such as Tandoori Portobello and Kundapur Roast Cauliflower. Freshness is key and ingredients are locally sourced, including Burrata produced in the UAE and fresh oysters from Dibba Bay.

Dabur Black Cod

The Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, one of India’s most luxurious hotel brands, is an ideal fit for the exclusive Punjab Grill, which is a memorable setting not only for romantic outings but also corporate luncheons and private occasions with family and friends.

