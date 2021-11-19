His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Thursday morning, at El Badi Palace, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice…reports Asian Lite News

The meeting dealt with several topics and issues related to the functioning of the Ministry of Justice, and its general strategy to provide the best services to all members of society, in all judicial and legal fields.

Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah listened to a detailed overview by the Minister of Justice of the Ministry’s goals and plans in different areas, highlighting its role in ensuring the rights of all individuals and enhancing stability, through upgrading the judicial system in the country.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was also briefed on the future programmes and activities of the Ministry of Justice, and its efforts to improve its services, contributing in consolidating justice and establishing the rule of law, within a modern and innovative business environment that facilitates and provides everything that serves the interests of clients.

