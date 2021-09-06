Dubai Municipality makes cleaners happy with shaded trollies…reports Asian Lite News

In line with the objectives of Dubai Municipality to make the Emirate of Dubai the preferred place to live and work, and based on its continuous keenness to enhance the happiness and comfort of the various segments of society, including the category of cleaners, the Municipality has allocated trollies with unique features, which meets all the requirements that the worker needs to perform his duties as well as enhancing his comfort and happiness.

Cleaner Trolley

The trolley features a roof fitted with a clean solar energy fan and a canopy that protects from sunlight, especially in the summer, which contributes to providing excellent care for workers and ensuring a healthy and safe working environment for them. The trolley, characterized by an easy to move feature, has a capacity of 150 liters and contains two storages in which the worker can put all the cleaning equipment, instead of carrying them manually, in addition to collecting the waste and putting it in the places designated for it.

As a first phase, 25 trollies will be distributed for the workers to use in cleaning and removing waste in the Emirate of Dubai. Dubai Municipality gives great care to the category of workers, due to its full belief in the effective role played by this category in enhancing the unique aesthetic appearance of the Emirate of Dubai, making it an example to follow in applying the highest standards of hygiene and ideal waste management.

