The celebrations will start on November 23 in Khorfakkan, and continue in the cities ofAl Madam, Al Hamriyah and Dibba Al Hisn until November 25…reports Asian Lite News

Cities and towns across all regions of Sharjah will mark the nation’s remarkable 50-year journey with a series of festivities and family entertainment, November 23 – 25, the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee has announced.

Sharjah to mark UAE’S 50th year with series of festivities and family entertainment

Khorfakkan, Al Hamriyah, Al Madam and Dibba Al Hisn are all gearing up for a spectacular cultural feast that will be dotted by artistic shows, poetry sessions, theatre, film screenings, music concerts and acrobatic performances suitable for all ag groups.

Khorfakkan celebrations

On November 23, a hot-air balloon, with the image of the ‘UAE President’, will be launched at 6pm from the iconic Greek-inspired Khorfakkan Amphitheatre and fly high across the eastern coastal city. Poet Fayez Al Yamahi will enchant audiences with a recital that will honour the country’s heritage and history.

Performances by musicians, artists and dancers highlighting the rich UAE identity will turn the streets and squares of the picturesque ancient city into theatrical stages.

Residents and visitors can also look forward to live music concerts, acrobatic shows and theatre, in addition to a special film screening which will recount the country’s successful 50-year journey.

Al Madam

Visitors and residents of Al Madam city are in for a vibrant programme of musical shows and poetry sessions on November 25 that will kick off at 9am at the city’s municipality building, with prominent artists and classical Arabic poets in attendance. The audience can also win prizes by participating in the ‘How do you envision Al Madam after 50 years?’ video clip competition.

Al Hamriyah celebratory parade

The coastal town of Al Hamriyah will celebrate UAE’s 50th National Day with a grand celebratory parade. Additionally, at 4:30 pm on November 25, the heritage village of Al Hamriyah will bring Emirati maritime traditions to life through a broad range of activities, including workshops and games for all age groups.

Dibba Al Hisn

On November 25, Dibba Al Hisn will host a wide variety of activities beginning with a parade, followed by folk shows and musical performances. The festivities will begin at 4pm.

