As the UAE turns 50 this weekend, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) brings back its popular Classic Car Festival for a second edition, along with a fun-filled itinerary of National Day celebrations that citizens and residents will enjoy with their entire family at several Shurooq destinations in Sharjah.

Shurooq back with popular Classic Car Festival in Celebration of UAE’s 50th National Day

The 2nd edition of the Classic Car Festival, organised in collaboration with the Sharjah Old Cars Club.

kicks off with a vintage classic car parade on December 3, from the House of Wisdom to Al Majaz Waterfront. Themed ‘Cars & Coffee’, the festival will be staged in five of Shurooq destinations, bringing a priceless and exhaustive collection of classic and vintage cars to the public display for five more weekends until March 4, 2022.

The festival will also be hosting several workshops and creative activities for car enthusiasts, families and kids in each participating Shurooq destination, alongside several traditional entertainment shows.

Coffee enthusiasts will have the opportunity to taste some unusual blends at these events as a variety of specialty coffee shops at participating Shurooq destinations will include promotions on their premium F&B offerings.

Shurooq has handpicked the following hospitality and leisure destinations in the emirate’s most picturesque areas to serve as the backdrop for this festival.

On December 24 will be the ‘Moon Retreat Classic’, followed by ‘Al Montazah Parks Classic’ on January 7, 2022, the ‘Kalba Waterfront Classic’ on January 28, the Khorfakkan Beach Classic’ on February 18, and finally, ‘Al Qasba Classic’ on March 4. All these events will run for four hours, 4–8 pm.

UAE’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

In celebration of UAE’s Year of the 50th, Shurooq has also announced a series of vibrant cultural and entertainment events for people of all age groups, which will be staged across seven of its family-friendly leisure destinations in Sharjah, namely, Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Montazah Parks, Heart of Sharjah, Mleiha, Kshisha Park and Khorfakkan beach, from December 1 – 3, 4–10pm.

A series of entertainment activities and performances will be staged in Sharjah’s Kshisha Park and the Khorfakkan beach from 4–10 pm, on December 1 and 2, respectively. On December 3, the performances and activities will travel to three more Shurooq destinations – Al Majaz Waterfront, 4–6 pm, Al Montazah Parks, 6–8pm, and Al Qasba, 8–10 pm.

On December 2, 4 – 10pm, an Emirati band will be performing traditional songs and dances of patriotism and appreciation for the UAE at Kshisha Park, Mleiha and Heart of Sharjah, followed by performances on December 3 at the Al Majaz Waterfront (4–6 pm), Al Montazah Parks (6–8 pm), Al Qasba (8–10 pm), and Khorfakkan beach (4–10pm).

A special exhibition ‘Exhibition of 50th’ that tells the inspiring stories of the UAE’s founding fathers is also part of the festivities, taking place from December 1-4. Six Shurooq destinations – The Flag Island, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Montazah Parks, Heart of Sharjah, Kshisha Park and Khorfakkan beach will be hosting this biographical exhibition.

AHMED OBAID AL QASEER, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER SHUROOQ: “Last year, we reinvented Sharjah’s much-loved classic cars show as the Classic Cars Festival, and the response was truly encouraging. As UAE continues to grow its appeal for motoring enthusiasts from around the world and Sharjah continues to serve one of the biggest platforms of classic cars in the region, an event like the Sharjah Classic Car Festival builds on the vibrant motoring culture of the nation – yet another accomplishment in our 50-year journey of advancement.”

“The second edition of the festival, which kicks off with a classic car parade during Shurooq’s UAE National Day celebrations in Sharjah, is yet another opportunity for families, children, youth, and classic car enthusiasts to come together and celebrate UAE’s Golden Jubilee with an array of fun-filled activities, entertainment and traditional Emirati performances, and take a closer look some of the most priceless vintage cars in the world”.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, Chairman of Sharjah Old Cars Club said, our participation in the second edition of the Classic Car Festival in cooperation with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) reflects the club’s commitment to represent some of the most vibrant collections of classic cars and to invite car enthusiasts and classic car collectors to take part in one of the most authentic automotive events organised in Sharjah.”

He added: “This year’s Classic Car Festival is exceptional as it coincides with the “Fiftieth Year” and the celebration of UAE achievements. All of our club’s members are excited for this year’s participation as they showcase some of their famous and most vintage car collections.”









