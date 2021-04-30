The T20 world cup tournament was scheduled to start from October 18…reports Asian Lite News

UAE is likely to host T20 World Cup as the Covid 19 situation in India worsening day by day.

The T20 world cup tournament was scheduled to start from October 18 in India.

A BCCI official admitted that the event could be moved out of India due to Covid upsurge and rising death toll,the Khaleej Times reported.

Meanwhile, the worsening Covid-19 situation in India has brought the focus on International Cricket Council’s (ICC) contingency plan for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

The ICC team of officials that was to visit India for a recce during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cancelled its visit due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in India.

As of now, the ICC, the organiser of the T20 World Cup, is keeping a close watch on India.

According to sources, the ICC hasn’t yet made up its mind since the situation in India is evolving and the World Cup is still over five months away.

