The FITOUT, one of the leading providers of total interior solutions, has fulfilled world-class fit-out works for two pavilions, 10 stores, and multiple restaurants at the Expo 2020 site in a short span of three to four months. The projects completed according to the highest standards reflect the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and quality.

Implementing the global standards of excellence, the FITOUT delivered manufacturing, fit-out contracting, design and build, and project management services weeks ahead of the official grand opening of the international Expo 2020 Dubai in October this year.

It provided its interior solutions to the Mobility Pavilion, named Alif, one of the thematic pavilions at the Expo that showcases mobility’s role in human progress; Zoom, the UAE’s leading operator of convenience stores whose outlets are located in all districts and arrival plaza of the Expo site; a luxurious indoor cafe; and popular food halls and other local gems.

SHERIF NAGY, GENERAL MANAGER, FITOUT: “In all our projects, we have been consistently exceeding the expectations of our clients. We credit this to our unique operating model and the dedication of our experienced design and management teams. These factors combined with our ability to manage time, cost, and quality give us an edge over our competitors and, for the Expo, have allowed us to finish the fit-out works required by our clients within a short period. We applied extra care in delivering the projects, recognizing that the Expo is a once-in-a-lifetime event not only for our clients but for the entire UAE as well. From design to execution to delivery and completion, every stage of our efforts was done in compliance with internationally recognized benchmarks. In terms of sustainability, we were also not remiss in our commitment to follow key environmental requirements.”

The FITOUT holds various international accreditations, including ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environment Management System), ISO 45001 (Health & Safety Management System), and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certificates. In line with the FITOUT’s commitment to green and sustainable construction, it has rolled out several initiatives such as environmental awareness training programs, waste management, sustainable procurement, energy and water conservation, worker welfare, digital transformation, and risk management and internal control.

