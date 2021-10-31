UAE announced withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon

The UNited Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon and advised its citizens not to travel to Beirut…reports Asian Lite News

UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar said the decision to recall the diplomats affirms the countrys solidarity with Saudi Arabia, given the unacceptable approach of some officials in Beirut towards Riyadh, reports Xinhua news agency.

Al Marar underlined the continuity of work in the consular section and visa centre in the country’s mission to Beirut during the current period.

The UAE has also decided to prevent its citizens from travelling to Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia on Friday banned all imports from Lebanon and gave the Lebanese ambassador 48 hours to leave the Kingdom, after comments by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi that called the Yemeni Houthi militia’s actions “self-defense” against the Saudi-led coalition.

At a press conference on October 27, Kordahi dismissed claims accusing him of hostility against Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has refused to bow to Saudi Arabia’s demand for Kordahi’s resignation.

Lebanese PM regrets Saudi’s decision to expel envoy, ban imports

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has expressed his regret at Saudi Arabia’s decision to expel the country’s Ambassador and ban imports after a Minister in Beirut criticised the Riyadh-led coalition’s war in Yemen.

Mikati reiterated his government’s commitment to good relations with Saudi Arabia and called on Arab partners to put the diplomatic crisis behind them, reports Xinhua news agency.

Saudi Arabia halted in April the import of Lebanese vegetables and fruits after discovering narcotics inside such shipments from Lebanon.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Kordahi dismissed claims accusing him of hostility against Saudi Arabia and said “nobody should dictate to Lebanon what it needs to do in terms of keeping a minister in the government or not”.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has refused to bow to Saudi Arabia’s demand for Kordahi’s resignation.

