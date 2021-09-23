Union Coop launches a marketing campaign through Smart App

Union Coop announced a promotional campaign through its Smart App, with more than AED 3 Million allocated to it…reports Asian Lite News

Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, announced a promotional campaign through its Smart App that will continue till 15th October, with more than AED 3 Million allocated to it, including offers, discounts, competitions, gifts and raffle draws on smartphones and a luxury car under the title “More of Everything”. Within its strategic objectives and its constant keenness to launch community campaigns and initiatives that delight consumers, meet their requirements, and provide them with high-quality products at competitive prices.

In detail, Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Director of Happiness and Marketing Department at Union Coop, revealed that Union Coop launched a new unique campaign through its Smart App as a part of its annual promotional campaigns, where more than AED 3 Million were allocated to it, pointing out that the users of the smart app will also be given a chance to win a Lexus IS300 and iPhone 12, within weekly raffle draws and one at the end of the campaign in line with its social responsibility.

He stated that the participatory community competition aims to promote a conscious and sustainable lifestyle with the use of the Union Coop smart app for all members of society in the UAE, as the competition is part of the “More of Everything” campaign that was launched on September 15 and will continue until October 15.

He added that the campaign and competition will encourage individuals to download the Union Coop smart app, embed a smart and sustainable lifestyle in the hearts of users by making purchases using the Union Coop smart app and making a positive impact in the retail world, in addition to urging community groups to use the innovative services and features available such as the delivery, receiving and exchange options, in addition to benefiting from the promotional offers, valuable discounts, tips and instructions provided by Union Coop through its App to help them choose products and goods of high value and quality.

And he indicated that Union Coop offers opportunities to participate in the competition by downloading the Union Coop Smart application on the mobile phone and shopping for AED 100 or more through the application for a chance to enter the electronic draw to win a Lexus IS300 and an iPhone 12, and many valuable prizes, noting that the delivery service upon purchase from the smart application covers the entire city of Dubai, Sharjah and selected areas in the Emirate of Ajman.

He added that a weekly draw will be held for iPhone 12 and at the end of the promotional offer for Lexus IS300, and the winner will be notified on the phone number or email provided through the subscriber’s smart application, and therefore it must be ensured that the mobile phone numbers are provided correctly and clearly with the country code if the participant is outside the UAE, and upon winning the winner is required to bring the raffle voucher / electronic notification and identification papers (copy of passport or ID card) to receive the prize.

