Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, announced the launch of its national project, “Mirdif Park Way”, intending to support small and medium-sized Emirati entrepreneurs and urge them to engage in commercial activities and to expand with investment. The innovative project includes 34 food trucks on the cooperative premise adjacent to its commercial center ‘Etihad Mall’, spread on a total area of 262,607 sq. ft.

The pioneering project is designed to serve all segments of society of different nationalities, tastes and needs by providing them with various activities, hereby revealing its intention to establish 3 other similar projects soon after obtaining the necessary approvals from the authorities concerned with the emirate.

“Support up to 50% of the rental value compared to market prices”

In detail, H.E. Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop confirmed that Union Coop decided to establish a new and innovative National project, which is a congregation of organized investment activities amid an integrated set of services under the name ‘Mirdif Park Way’, the first of its kind in the emirate and the region, given its objectives towards attracting young minds and the Emiratization of economic projects in the private sector to encourage and motivate Emiratis who wish to enter the employment market and increase production and investment, pointing out that the cooperative will support project owners by providing support up to 50% of the rental value compared to market prices, as it is not only about Emiratization of jobs but also about Emiratizing and maximizing revenues in the private sector, for the benefit of all parties involved in the investment process, to raise the attractiveness of the commercial investment in the retail sector of the country.

He added that Union Coop would be keen on the “Mirdif Park Way” project to provide the necessary facilities for the targeted groups from its establishment to encourage them to start and expand their projects. The finest services will also be provided to the community through it, in line with the aspirations of the state and the directives of the Wise leadership in supporting young people and owners of small and medium enterprises.

“A unique opportunity for Emiratis”

He further added that the new project, “Mirdif Park Way”, constitutes a unique opportunity for Emiratis to start their projects and enter the world of investment, as it will provide 34 opportunities for Emirati owners of small and medium enterprises, with a range of activities such as “Coffee Shops”, snacks, grills, burgers, pasta, sweets and juices with different flavors….etc. He pointed out that it is considered one of the leading national projects, as it will support investment in the emirate, which has become a role model for the facilities it offers, economic renaissance and significant growth at the Domestic and International levels.

Park way

He added that the project is located in a dynamic area that attracts various segments of society, in a privileged location overlooking Al Khawaneej St and adjacent to Etihad Mall, with easy road access, availability of ample parking space with smooth unrestricted movement, plus it will provide services to the people in the area and visitors, and will be an entertainment and marketing destination for many community groups and visitors to Dubai from the neighboring emirates given its strategic location.

“Establish 3 National projects similar to “Mirdif Park Way””

He revealed that Union Coop has plans to establish 3 National projects similar to “Mirdif Park Way” to support Emirati businessmen who wish to enter the Work market, after obtaining the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities in the emirate, indicating that “Mirdif Park Way” will be a new addition to entertainment and service destinations in the Emirate of Dubai, which will support the tourism, entertainment and marketing sites in the area due to its location near the popular destinations in Dubai such as Mushrif Park, airport, Dubai Safari and other places. The project also contributes to raising the quality of life and providing new destinations for entertainment and shopping to the public and providing services to owners of small and medium enterprises, which contributes to creating an attractive investment and economic environment for this type of innovative activities.

“An area of 232,607 sq. ft. will be allocated for recreational and community activities”

He pointed out that the “Mirdif Park Way” project was designed according to the highest international standards to provide the best services, as an area of 232,607 sq. ft. will be allocated for recreational and community activities, providing it with the necessary lighting, directional and advertising boards, and creating innovative colors, and a corner space of 30,000 sq. ft. will be allocated with a rubber grass floor to practice sports activities and enjoy the beautiful atmosphere on the site and provide tables and chairs, providing a quiet and beautiful experience for families and visitors to enjoy and spend memorable times.

