Excitement among the Indian diaspora is mounting as Indians – Indian passport holders , and those of Indian origin get nominated by fellow residents in the UK and abroad to the Indian Influencers List being drawn up in Greater Manchester , People across the globe are also visiting the dedicated website www.indianinfluencers.co.uk to nominate deserving candidates in Greater Manchester.

As nominations pour in simultaneously support and sponsorships to the project is equally increasing says the organisers of the project. ICICI Bank has joined in as the collaborator with UK’s fast upcoming fintech company Future Bricks and high-end fashion brand So Naey as the sponsors.

The Invest India, CII, Manchester Museum, Swaraj IT Services, Here and Now 365 , SAJDA Festival are all offering partnership and professional support with Asian Lite International and Global Indian Stories as media partners.

The socio-economic and cultural contributions of the Indian diaspora in Manchester with its impact on the United Kingdom and India will be recognised at a forthcoming virtual event. Indian influencers list in Greater Manchester has been scheduled to be launched on 26 January. On that day , the selection committee and organisers have scheduled an online event announcing the names of such personalities of Indian origin, whose influence in trade and commerce in Greater Manchester cannot be overlooked. The entire project has been conceptualised, coordinated, curated, researched, and executed by Rahul Laud who is also the Associate Editor at Asian Lite International.

Rahul Laud, Curator & researcher, Indian Influencers List

The endeavour is to make a comprehensive list of names of individuals who have risen above religion, gender, ran that extra mile to improve the living of the communities in Manchester in different ways. These individuals are essential contributors from the corporate world, some from social and cultural organisations, from the field of sports and other walks of life and some individuals who have a global presence and made Indians proud internationally.

Members of the Jury in the selection panel are – Esme Ward, Beth Hewitt, Laxmi Kaul, , Reshma Ruia, Dr. Rajan Madhok ,Ghanshyam Nabar, Manish Tiwari and Anasuddhin Azeez . These members are professionals who command huge respect and repute in the UK and they represent different sectors in life .Selection will be based on Concrete contribution in one or many fields, which includes creating jobs, innovation, and research, service to society through arts, culture, sports, over the last ten years; and apolitical unbiased service during ongoing Covid.

The final list of influencers will be published following an online event on 26th January. The Chief Guest for the online event will be Dr. Shashank Vikram, IFS – CONSUL GENERAL OF INDIA, CGI OFFICE, BIRMINGHAM. Guest speaker will be Shruti Chandra, Senior Asst Vice President from Invest India. Keynote address will be delivered by an internationally reputed speaker. The online brochure will include names and bio of the nominated influencers of Greater Manchester.

ICICI Bank that offers a wide range of banking products and financial services with consolidated total assets of over INR 13.77 Trillion has actively collaborated with the project.

According to Pratap Singh , Head of Retail Banking ICICI Bank UK, the Bank has emerged as a full service commercial bank servicing Retail, and with a vibrant digital channels of mobile banking and internet banking. We are one of a very few banks in the UK, which provides digital account opening, through which a new Current Account can be opened in minutes. And I am proud to say that ONLY with ICICI Bank UK, an individual can open and activate a UK bank account from India, even before reaching UK for their work or study.”

Pratap added , ” Since we are an Indian Bank, Indian Diaspora in the UK is close to our heart, we support them locally for their banking needs in India in terms of NR Accounts and Home Loans without needing to visit India. Thus our collaboration with the project that will draw up the Indian Influencers List in Greater Manchester is a testimony to the fact that we hold very close connection with the Indian diaspora in the UK.”

Explaining the rationale behind the activity , Rahul Laud says, “It is extremely important that we recognise and felicitate the unsung heroes of Manchester. These champions contribute immensely to the social, political growth of not only in Manchester but also leave an impact on the UK. These champions will strengthen the existing Indo-UK business and trade relations. It is also important that the UK signs a free trade agreement like it has done with Japan. And to achieve this the Indian diaspora in the UK need to impress upon the UK government and the whole world about the huge contribution that India offers to the United Kingdom. The Indian diaspora, Indian champions, the Indian unsung heroes need this recognition. And this is exactly what the influencer’s list will attempt to do.”

A professional secretariat – team comprises of content specialist Subhadrika Sen , an alumnus of Salford University , Aditi Jain, alumnus of LSE for client management and Ram Bende who is a Coach and Mentor.

